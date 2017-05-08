It's May: The trees are blooming, Memorial Day Weekend is inches away, and the Grammys, Emmys, and Oscars are long over. But awards season isn't quite finished. Along comes the MTV Movie & TV Awards, sauntering onto the pop culture scene like a teenage slacker.
Critics have already cast their votes in the year's heavy-hitting award ceremonies, so the MTV Movie & TV Awards are all about fun. And 2017 is sure to be just that: Danielle Bregoli, the "Cash Me Ousside" girl, is nominated under the new "Trending" category. But no moment is more hyped than the Best Kiss Award. Each year, five pop culture kisses are nominated for their exceptional significance or steaminess. In 2017's case, the nominees range from a CGI beast to two gay boys on a Miami beach.
Most exciting part is the awards show's hilarious Best Kiss tradition. When the winners collect their award on stage, they typically make out. So, who's it going to be this year? For a prelude to the 2017 Best Kiss, check out the five scenes that were nominated, and find out which one won.
