The Craziest Best Kiss Moments At The MTV Movie Awards

Given their star-studded audience and live broadcasts, awards shows always hold the potential for unforgettable moments. From Kanye West’s famed Grammys interruption to this year’s Best Picture switch-up at the Oscars, breathtaking turns of events from awards shows can have long-term cultural repercussions.
But the Oscars, Grammys, and Emmys aren’t guaranteed to produce a moment like that. On the other hand, the MTV Movie & TV Awards are sure to deliver, and that’s thanks to the show's infamous Movie Award for Best Kiss category. Typically, the winning pair reenacts the kiss that won the award for their acceptance speech.
Let’s be honest. Each awards show, no matter its prestige, would be dramatically improved by a live celebrity smooch. At least we have the MTV Movie & TV Awards, coming up May 7, for our yearly dose of celebrity sexual tension. Here are the craziest lip-locks from years past.
