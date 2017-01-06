30 Times The Golden Globes Were So Wrong They Were Right

The Golden Globes are notorious for being strange, inscrutable, and a blast to watch. Who is actually a member of the Hollywood Foreign Press? Why do these awards get their own show? Did Burlesque really get a nomination in exchange for paid trips to Las Vegas?
If you've been paying attention, however, you'll notice there's real value in this renegade awards night. Yeah, yeah, we love watching the stars get drunk, too. But that's not what we're talking about. It's the fact that they often offer a refreshing take on who really deserves to bask in the spotlight each year.
There was a time when it was assumed that the Globes made their decisions based on which stars they wanted at their party (like the VMAs and Teen Choice Awards still do). Maybe that's a factor in the somewhat less-conventional choices they've made. More important is the fact that they divide movies into Drama and Musical/Comedy, allowing for recognition of movies that aren't about war and death (ahem, Oscars). They also just don't seem to get caught in ruts the way the Emmys do, and instead have recognized teen dramas, streaming platforms, and supernatural-themed shows over stodgy old favorites.
Could we see awards given to the likes of Deadpool, Stranger Things, and Issa Rae this year? Judging this track record of surprising, but smart, choices, we just might.
