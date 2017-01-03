A new year — and a new month filled with all your Netflix Horoscopes! This is a series where we mix all the fun of astrology with the very serious matter of what to stream on TV next. (I’ve also highlighted folks involved in the production of these cinematic offerings who share your monthly sign. Trust me: It’s oddly comforting knowing your favorite actor might be facing a similar astrological fate ahead.)
Zodiac predictions come one again courtesy of astrologyclub.org, quoted throughout. I've paired the forecasts with perfect binge-watch recommendations to weather the star-crossed month ahead. All of the picks ahead have been personally vetted by youts truly.
P.S.: I did all five movements from The OA while writing this. So, consider these extra charged with magical, life-improving qualities.
