Movies That Make Us Want To Go Back To College

College. The good old days. Those four years (or five, or six, or seven) are, arguably, the best years of your life. Now, if you're in college and thinking about the future and freaking out — that's normal. But don't let your fears take away from the excitement brewing around campus. You're away from home, you have hundreds of new people to meet, and you finally don't have a curfew. For old people like myself, the only way we can truly get back to those days when hangovers were basically nonexistent, is by watching a movie.
Every kegger, all-nighter, and awkward roommate are irreplaceable. And each of these films bring us back every time we watch them.