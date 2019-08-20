A Meme For Every College Mood This Back-To-School Season

A Pulp Fiction poster displays proudly above a twin XL bed, despite its owner never having seen the film. A handle of vodka sits on a dorm-room desk, ready to be shoved in a drawer upon the entrance of the RA. College life is kind of the perfect content mill when it comes to meme generation. And luckily for the internet, back-to-school season is once again upon us.
Ahead, our favorite memes that really embody the realities of dorm habitation, sorority relationships, and, of course, that all-you-can-eat life.