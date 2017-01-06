The Year In Celebrity Drama: 25 Stories We Hated To Love

The better part of our nature abhors seeing others fighting, cheating, lying, abusing, or on the receiving end of such things. But when it comes to celebrity news, we also can't help ourselves from reading all about their wrongs and suffering. The stuff is just plain interesting. They're people in our lives, after all. No look back at 2016 would be complete without a review of all that drama.



Some conflicts were resolved — the Kardashians have embraced their newest members, Blac Chyna and Dream; Ryan Lochte is settling into civilian infamy with a new baby on the way. Some ended, but not well — R.I.P., Gawker. Some have just begun — will Brad and Angelina reach a shared custody agreement? And some are probably going to go on forever — oh, Kimye vs. Taylor Swift, we know we haven't heard the last of you. Here are some of the biggest celebrity stories we couldn't tear our eyes away from this year.