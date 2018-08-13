Skip navigation!
Teen Choice Awards
Beauty
You Have To See L.A.'s Edgiest New Piercing Trend
by
Samantha Sasso
More from Teen Choice Awards
Celebrity Beauty
The Under-$10 Beauty Products Celebs Actually Wore To The Teen Choice Awards
Megan Decker
Aug 13, 2018
Beauty
Katherine Langford's Celestial Makeup For The Teen Choice Awards Only Took 5...
Rachel Lubitz
Aug 13, 2018
Pop Culture
Bella Thorne Is Boycotting This "Beauty Competition" Award Show
Kaitlin Reilly
Jul 25, 2018
Beauty
The Drugstore Beauty Products Celebs
Actually
Wore To Th...
When it comes to finding hair and makeup inspiration that can easily fit into our real-life routines, the red carpet is probably the last place you want
by
Jen Anderson
Pop Culture
Why Zendaya's Speech At The Teen Choice Awards Is So Importa...
During Sunday night’s Teen Choice Awards Zendaya won a surfboard — a very weird choice of trophies — for being the show’s 2017 Choice Summer Movie
by
Sesali Bowen
Teen Choice Awards
Only Zendaya Could Make Wearing PJs On The Red Carpet Look Oh-So-...
Another red carpet, another opportunity for Zendaya to prove she's a fashion goddess. The 20-year-old star made her grand appearance on the 2017 Teen
by
Madison Medeiros
Teen Choice Awards
How To Stream This Weekend's Teen Choice Awards
If awards shows were like popularity contests, the Teen Choice Awards would definitely be equivalent to high school yearbook superlatives. It’s the
by
Anna Foley
TV Shows
13 Reasons Why
Shut Out Of Both Emmys & Teen Choice Awar...
It's not everyday that a show like 13 Reasons Why comes around. The Netflix series, based on a YA book of the same name by Jay Asher, ignited unfiltered
by
Morgan Baila
TV Shows
Pretty Little Liars
Has A Problem With Statutory Rape We...
Update: Tonight we will all be saying goodbye to Pretty Little Liars after a seven year run. The show has gifted us with many strong women characters, a
by
Rebecca Smith
Movies
30 Times The Golden Globes Were So Wrong They Were Right
The Golden Globes are notorious for being strange, inscrutable, and a blast to watch. Who is actually a member of the Hollywood Foreign Press? Why do
by
Sabrina Rojas Weiss
TV Shows
Prepare To See More Of
Fuller House
In 2017
Despite underwhelming first and second seasons of Fuller House, the '90s nostalgia that made the reboot popular has propelled it toward a third outing.
by
Suzannah Weiss
Movies
J Lo Gets Nostalgic When She Watches Her Movies, Too
Turns out we have something in common with Jennifer Lopez. She also gets nostalgic when she sees herself on screen. On Monday night, she posted on
by
Suzannah Weiss
Pop Culture
Daisy Ridley Quits Instagram After Being Bullied For Anti-Gun Post
Not Daisy Ridley, too! The Star Wars star seems to be the latest celebrity to delete her social media account after being bullied online. According to
by
Sabrina Rojas Weiss
Celebrity Beauty
Shay Mitchell Takes Blond Hair For A Spin
A photo posted by Shay Mitchell (@shaym) on Aug 3, 2016 at 12:18am PDT Just three days after stealing the show with her surprise blinged-out topknot at
by
Taylor Bryant
Pop Culture
Remember When Keke Palmer & Lucy Hale Looked Like This?
Sunday night, Keke Palmer and Lucy Hale sat together at the Teen Choice Awards, according to Buzzfeed. How do the two know each other? They go way, way
by
Suzannah Weiss
Pop Culture
Fans Are Upset That Christina Grimmie Wasn't In The Teen Choice A...
A lot of our favorite musical artists showed up at the Teen Choice Awards, but one was sadly absent. Singer, songwriter, and former Voice contestant
by
Suzannah Weiss
Pop Culture
Selena Gomez, 5SOS, & Other Celebs Who Were Sorely Missed From Te...
The Teen Choice Awards were a hit with fans of hosts Victoria Justice and John Cena, as well as the likes of Justin Timberlake, Jennifer Garner, and Kobe
by
Arianna Davis
Pop Culture
Kendall Jenner Beat Two Besties For This Teen Choice Award
Kendall Jenner was up against two of her best friends tonight at the Teen Choice Awards. Jenner, along with Gigi Hadid and Hailey Baldwin, were all
by
Morgan Baila
Pop Culture
Viewers Complain About "Rigged" Teen Choice Awards
One unique aspect of the Teen Choice Awards is that fans themselves vote for the winners. Or at least that's what they claim. But during the 2016
by
Suzannah Weiss
Pop Culture
If Teens & John Cena Decided Our Next President Today, It Would B...
The 2016 Teen Choice Awards have come to a close, and voters have picked their #ChoicePresident. Is this a sign of what's to come in November? The
by
Meghan De Maria
Celebrity Beauty
Daisy Ridley Shows Off Her New Fiery Hair Color
Dye jobs are on the rise this summer among the Hollywood crowd. And we're not talking about subtle highlights or barely-there pastel tints; we're seeing
by
Samantha Sasso
Entertainment
Taylor Swift's Squad Member Just Blew Us Away At The Teen Choice ...
It's time to pay attention to Serayah. She just single-handedly saved the Teen Choice Awards. The show started a bit slow and didn't seem like it could
by
Morgan Baila
Pop Culture
Jessica Alba & Ne-Yo Pay Tribute To Gun Violence Victims At Teen ...
At first, the Teen Choice Awards were all about being silly (and occasionally awkward). But the awards show did take the opportunity to remind teens about
by
Arianna Davis
Pop Culture
Did You Catch All These Awkward
Full House
References At...
Fuller House won the Choice TV Show: Comedy Award at the 2016 Teen Choice Awards, but the acceptance speech wasn't exactly the funniest thing on TV. It
by
Suzannah Weiss
Celebrity Beauty
Shay Mitchell's Blingy Topknot Is The Prettiest Thing You'll See ...
Tonight's Teen Choice Awards red carpet was a hot spot for beauty inspiration. But our favorite trend? Peekaboo hair. By that we mean, updos and styles
by
Samantha Sasso
Pop Culture
"Former Teen" Justin Timberlake Shares Words Of Wisdom At Teen Ch...
At the 2016 Teen Choice Awards, Justin Timberlake received the Decade Award, presented to him by Kobe Bryant. During his acceptance speech, Timberlake
by
Meghan De Maria
TV Shows
Tyler Posey Gives Emotional
Teen Wolf
Speech Following H...
To the satisfaction of the thousands of rabid fans, Teen Wolf took home the Choice Summer TV Show Award at the Teen Choice Awards. On stage accepting the
by
Morgan Baila
Celebrity Style
Which
Pretty Little Liars
Stars Were #Twinning At The Te...
Pretty Little Liars stars Lucy Hale and Ashley Benson had a very chic coordinating moment at tonight's Teen Choice Awards. Both actresses opted for
by
Alexandra Ilyashov
Celebrity Style
These Teen Choice Awards Looks Prove Pants Can
Slay
On T...
The 2016 Teen Choice Awards had some safe bets, sure. There were copious floral looks, for example. Though, the show also involved some fairly unexpected
by
Alexandra Ilyashov
Pop Culture
The
Pretty Little Liars
Cast Killed It At The Teen Choic...
It might be time for Fox to consider renaming the Teen Choice Awards to The PLL Awards. The cast of Freeform's Pretty Little Liars showed up and showed
by
Arianna Davis
