The Drugstore Beauty Products Celebs Actually Wore To The Teen Choice Awards

When it comes to finding hair and makeup inspiration that can easily fit into our real-life routines, the red carpet is probably the last place you want to look. (Hey, not everyone has an Oscars beauty budget, and that's okay.) But if there were ever an exception to the rule, it would be at the Teen Choice Awards.
This year was no different: Some of your favorite celebs were seen at the show wearing the same mascara, eyeliner, and nail polishes you'd find at the place you pick up your batteries, Band-Aids, and dish soap. Even better? Each drugstore beauty buy mentioned in the slides ahead will cost you less than $15. Click through to check out a few of our favorites from the night.