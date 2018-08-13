The Under-$10 Beauty Products Celebs Actually Wore To The Teen Choice Awards

Typically, red-carpet hair and makeup is more aspirational than anything we'd actually attempt to copy when we're rushing to look semi-awake on a Monday morning. Not all of us have the luxury of a glam squad or the hours needed to execute an Oscars-worthy updo. But if there's one show that's the exception, it's the Teen Choice Awards.
Thanks to the guest list and laid-back nature of the night, the red carpet is always fresh-faced and fun, with celebrities rocking the kind of dresses you'd actually want to wear to prom and the fully-achievable loose waves and golden makeup to match. And to make it even better this year, many celebs were glammed out in beauty products that you can pick up on your next Target run.
From Lili Reinhart's glittery Essie nail polish to the shine spray Camila Mendes' hairstylist swears by, click through for the best under-$10 products, ahead.
