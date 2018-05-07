It's a real problem when you have Givenchy taste on a babysitting budget, especially when it comes to buying a prom dress. On a night when Instagram (and Snapchat, and Facebook...) will inevitably be blowing up with photos of you and your friends all night long, you've got to wear something you feel amazing in — and something you (hopefully) won't regret when you look back on it years from now.
Fortunately, you don't have to dip into your college savings account to find a dress that's worth all the photographs it's going to be in. In fact, there are plenty of options out there under the $200 dollar mark, though they look anything but. Ahead, we've rounded up 12 styles for a variety of tastes and budgets. Here's to dancing the night away.