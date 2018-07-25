The Summer Nail Art To Try When Mercury Is In Retrograde

We can't blame all of this summer's events on the stars — but, if you've felt emotionally lopsided in the past few weeks, it's quite possible that one of the seven backspinning planets is at least partially responsible.
Unfortunately, the astrological headache continues, with Mercury (aka the planet of communication) running its retrograde from July 26 through August 19. Those most adversely affected (sorry, Cancer and Libra) can pick up some holographic Zodiac makeup, or DIY a cosmically-balanced mani to keep you grounded for the next month.
To help with that last one, we asked Ophira & Tali Edut, the famous AstroTwins, to pair the best summer nail art trend to each sign in retrograde. The twins, who are launching a limited-edition Mercury In Retrograde polish with Essie this month, are uniquely positioned to dish on both — and their sage advice couldn't come at a better time.
From cool nail typography for Geminis (when words fail) to rebellious asymmetry for Capricorns (to channel a new spirit), there's something for every star sign, ahead.