Lili Reinhart Always Does These 5 Things — & You’ve Never Noticed

Lili Reinhart may be known as a classic beauty, but if you look closely, something else becomes apparent: She, along with her makeup team, has mastered the method of doing beauty the classic way. What exactly is it that makes her look as if she’s stepped right out of a Botticelli painting? It’s hair that’s worn with a deep side part and gentle swoop — and makeup that’s all about accentuating her natural features.
That means foregoing statement lipstick shades for ones that look like she could have been born with it, and playing up lashes to a point of believability instead of tacking on rows of brow-skimming falsies, to start. The end result is a study in timeless beauty (and a great jumping-off point when looking to create prom, graduation, wedding, and any other looks in which you’ll be heavily photographed).
See exactly how the Riverdale actress turns to subtle, unexpected tricks to achieve peak pretty, ahead.
1. Monochromatic — But Not The Way You Think
Matching your eyeshadow to your lip color is nothing new, but Reinhart takes the monochrome craze a step further by wearing blush that matches the base eyeshadow shade applied near her orbital bones exactly. It’s a subtle nuance that brings cohesiveness to the look — and one that’s easy to dupe.
2. Face-Framing Layers
Reinhart loves wearing her hair in a deep side part, and she’s not the only one: Searches for "low side parts" are up over 88% on Pinterest, according to a representative for the site. A face-framing swoop looks effortless and flatters most face shapes. Even with her hair half-up, she keeps the illusion of a deep part, thanks to a few sections left down near the face.
3. Sleek Center Part
Though the actress’s deep side part is part of her signature look, she also seems keenly aware that changing your part can drastically change your look. Which is why you’ll also see the star with a clean center part — with her hair neatly tucked behind the ears, the vibe is still natural, but more controlled.
4. Glossy, Neutral Lips
We love a standout lip color as much as anyone, but Reinhart’s penchant for wearing complexion-boosting neutrals makes a statement all its own. To keep the look from feeling like too much of a throwback, the actress selects satin finishes with a bit of gloss — something that helps add dimension to semi-matte skin.
To help zero in on your perfect shade of buff, ask your parents for a peek at a few of your baby pictures. No, really: Your natural lip color as a kid, likely a few steps more pigmented than the shade of your lips now, will add a little color to your face and flatter your skin tone. Not ready to bust out the photo albums? Check out this guide to finding your perfect nude lipstick.
5. Black, Tightlined Lids & Natural(-ish) Lashes
Jet-black eyeliner not only makes blue eyes pop; it also helps keep a face of mostly minimal makeup from looking totally washed out. Reinhart often tightlines her upper lids in black eyeliner, then paints lashes to look naturally pigmented rather than turn to strips of falsies.
The gang’s all here: a low, swooping side part in the hair, a satin-nude lip color, and lids tightlined in black all come together to make Reinhart’s trademark beauty look. To add emphasis to the upper lash line, hit the edge of the lids and water line as well — it’s a trick that helps fill in the spaces between lashes.
