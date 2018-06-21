Every Beauty Product Lili Reinhart Uses On Her Face & Hair

Just when we thought we were over a show revolving around the lives of high school students, Riverdale sucked us back in again. But aside from the small-town drama and seemingly never-ending suspense, what really keeps us clicking yes to "Are You Still Watching?" are the standout beauty looks. From K.J. Apa's faux red hair to Camila Mendes' award-winning brows, we can't get enough.
Which is why, when Lili Reinhart (a.k.a. Betty Cooper) shares her makeup and skin regimens with the rest of us, we take notes. She's recorded her entire skin-care routine on Instagram, and gave the world a behind-the-scenes look at her everyday makeup via Vogue. She's spread the wisdom of her application secrets, and the exact products she uses to keep her face looking natural and glowy.
Ahead, click through Reinhart's virtual makeup bag and medicine cabinet to see her entire beauty routine. And — unlike the pricier routines of Kim Kardashian West or Bella Hadid — it's one we can definitely relate to.