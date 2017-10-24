The Face Mask Lili Reinhart Swears By For Her Acne

The 20-year-old admitted on the social media site that she's stuck at home with Bronchitis, which has given her plenty of time for all the beauty treatments. While taking some downtime, the star decided to tease a portion of her hair- and skincare routine, and it's one we can definitely relate to. With bargain picks under £10 and splurge-worthy face masks, Reinhart's beauty routine is our new top-shelf goals.