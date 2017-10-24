The Face Mask Lili Reinhart Swears By For Her Acne

Just when we thought we were over a show revolving around the lives of high school students, Riverdale sucked us back in again. But aside from the small-town drama and seemingly never-ending suspense, what really keeps us clicking are the standout beauty looks. From K.J. Apa's faux red hair to Camila Mendes' award-winning brows, we can't get enough. Which is why, when Lili Reinhart (a.k.a. Betty Cooper) recently shared her full skin-care routine on Instagram, we took notes.
The 20-year-old admitted on the social media site that she's stuck at home with Bronchitis, which has given her plenty of time for all the beauty treatments. While taking some downtime, the star decided to tease a portion of her hair- and skincare routine, and it's one we can definitely relate to. With bargain picks under £10 and splurge-worthy face masks, Reinhart's beauty routine is our new top-shelf goals.
Click ahead to see her entire beauty routine.