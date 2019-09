The Face Mask Lili Reinhart Swears By For Her Acne

Just when we thought we were over a show revolving around the lives of high school students, Riverdale sucked us back in again. But aside from the small-town drama and seemingly never-ending suspense, what really keeps us clicking are the standout beauty looks. From K.J. Apa's faux red hair to Camila Mendes' award-winning brows, we can't get enough. Which is why, when Lili Reinhart (a.k.a. Betty Cooper) recently shared her full skin-care routine on Instagram, we took notes.