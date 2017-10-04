Riverdale's Archie Is A Brunette — & Looks Just Like This 2000s Heartthrob

After binging the entire first season of Riverdale, there might be a few questions on your mind — and understandably so. Will Jughead sink further into the South Side? Will Betty and Archie end up together? What does K.J. Apa's hair actually look like?
Okay, so maybe that last one is just us — but when you're a beauty editor, you simply can't suspend disbelief when someone on the screen has amber red hair. Nothing about that looks natural. Apa admitted that he was "terrified" to embrace the new colour, but until now we didn't know what he looked like before. And just to warn you: It's a little alarming.
Don't get us wrong: Apa can work brunette hair. Our shock is more from the distinctive sense of déjà vü we feel seeing Apa pre-Riverdale. Is it just us or does Apa circa 2015 resemble 2002's teen idol Josh Hartnett. See it yet? The dark brown hair. The brooding eyes. The nose. The cheeks. And. Those. Eyebrows.
For anyone who doesn't remember, Hartnett was the heartthrob of the late '90s and early 2000s. You couldn't tweet about him then, but you could hang shirtless posters of him all over your wall and locker. So what ever happened to him? Did he inhabit Apa's body and Kiwi accent? Come to think of it: We've never actually seen them in the same room before.
Turns out, the 37-year-old actor "quit" Hollywood several years ago, dedicating most of his time to indie films or hanging out with his high school friends in Minnesota. And according to the 40 Days and 40 Nights star's IMDb page, he's recently back in the groove with several films in post-production. Talk about making a comeback...
