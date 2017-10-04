If you haven't seen K.J. Apa outside of Riverdale, prepare to be surprised: Archie Andrews isn't a natural redhead. And that's not all: K.J. Apa, who plays Archie on the CW show, is from New Zealand, and he has a New Zealand accent in real life.
The Riverdale cast stopped by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon this week, and Apa confessed one major worry he had about playing the famous redhead.
"I'm not American. I'm not a real redhead. None of it really fits," Apa joked to Fallon. And when the host asked if he thought he wouldn't get the role, Apa agreed, adding, "I was even more terrified of what I would look like with red hair."
It sounds like his costars have gotten used to his dye job, though. Lili Reinhart and Camila Mendes, who play Betty Cooper and Veronica Lodge on Riverdale, both quickly chimed in to say they "prefer" Apa with red hair.
The cast also presented Fallon with his own Jughead beanie, which they said was the same one Cole Sprouse wears on set. (Apparently, there can only be one — and you shouldn't smell it.) Fallon launched into a spot-on Jughead impersonation, pulling out a fake keyboard and pretending to be brooding and typing away at his murder mystery story.
It looks like the cast had some backstage fun at the Tonight Show taping, too. Dylan Sprouse, who showed up to support his brother, shared a photo on Instagram Stories of his twin, along with himself and Apa, captioning it "Powerpuff girls." (The joke, of course, is that Dylan Sprouse is blonde, which makes him Bubbles; Cole Sprouse's black hair makes him Buttercup; and Apa's dye job means he's Blossom.) It sounds like everyone else is totally on board with Apa's red hair — we're glad he took the plunge.
