It looks like the cast had some backstage fun at the Tonight Show taping, too. Dylan Sprouse, who showed up to support his brother, shared a photo on Instagram Stories of his twin, along with himself and Apa, captioning it "Powerpuff girls." (The joke, of course, is that Dylan Sprouse is blonde, which makes him Bubbles; Cole Sprouse's black hair makes him Buttercup; and Apa's dye job means he's Blossom.) It sounds like everyone else is totally on board with Apa's red hair — we're glad he took the plunge.