Pop quiz: How the eff do models manage to look fresh-faced after jetting around the world nonstop? There are plenty of approaches to battling the exhaustion that comes with zipping across time zones, but we just found our favorite. Queen of cool Bella Hadid is walking us through her jet-lagged beauty routine, giving us a quick step-by-step plan for how to not look exhausted. The tutorial, filmed for Vogue , not only reveals Hadid’s secret to looking awake and fresh — just-like-us alert: she gets dark circles, too — it shows a just-go-with-it attitude that’s serving as our #mondaymotivation.Of course, the face of Dior wields a pretty pricey arsenal of products to get ready. (This low-key look uses $337 in Dior products alone.) But ultimately, Bella’s on-the-go beauty secrets aren’t about fancy products, they're about a laissez-faire approach, something we can definitely get behind. Adopt it for yourself, along with her other top tips for beauty on the run:Bella’s first big reveal? Dark undereye circles, which we can all relate to. She attributes hers to “traveling for two months straight.” Like us, she stamps ‘em out with concealer and her finger. Unlike us, she’s not precious about it. “See, you just, like, wing it, you know? Put it, like, everywhere,” she says nonchalantly. “Imperfections are still beautiful, right?” Yes. A million times, yes.We thought people born with killer cheekbones skip contouring. Not so. Hadid stripes Dior Diorblush Light & Contour Stick Duo along her cheekbones and jawline. “I like to put some here for a little definition,” she says, while buffing with a Beautyblender. “Definition’s always good,” she says. On a budget? Use her tips with this pro-approved stick from Maybelline As much as shimmery, look-at-me highlighters hold a place in our hearts, we’re feeling Hadid’s softer version, which gives skin a fresh, no-makeup makeup glow, courtesy of Dior Diorskin Nude Air Tan Healthy Glow Powder . Go ahead and throw that highlighter on your lid, too. It doubles as a chill-ass eyeshadow. Again, if you're not making model money, simply try Nyx Pro Singles