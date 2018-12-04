Contouring can seem intimidating to any makeup newbie (sometimes even to a seasoned makeup lover), but enhancing your cheekbones or jawline doesn't have to be scary — or require the skill of a professional makeup artist. It's all about having the proper product arsenal to get a natural-looking sculpt.
With the abundance of contour kits and palettes on the market, choosing the right product can be just as nerve-racking as adding contouring to your makeup routine. In order to help make sense of it all — because we've all wondered what the difference between bronzer and contour is — we decided to get some insight from our favorite makeup artists. We wanted to know what they love and use most, and here we've broken down the tools and products into easy-to-understand categories. This roundup also includes the best options for different skin tones and skill sets, so that even the aspiring Kardashian will find something to fall in love with.
Ahead, the best of contouring products, tips, and tricks, whether you're new to the contour game or a chisel & bake pro.
