At this point in the game, we've pretty much got the technique of contouring down pat. And several of us have Kim Kardashian to thanks for that. The star has brought the makeup trick to the masses, especially with her easy approach of just drawing a big "3" on the sides of your face.
What makes contouring tricky, however, is finding the right shade. "Contour is definitely not one size fits all," celebrity makeup artist Andre Sarmiento tells us. "It can take a little trial and error finding the perfect shade, but more and more companies are starting to have colors with the variety to cover most skin tones."
Ahead, we're giving you three of our favorite drugstore finds — as well as some more pointers on picking the best shade for you.