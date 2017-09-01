Close your eyes and picture Kim Kardashian-West. Long, glossy, dark hair. Sky-high lashes. Perfectly contoured cheeks. Full lips. That carefully curated look — the one you instantly recognize while mindlessly thumbing through Instagram — is no accident. And recently, it took five full hours for her makeup artist Mario Dedivanovic to break it down at his sold-out Master Class. The reason everyone was there? To find out just how he does it.
But, while some of Kim's makeup tricks are obvious, others are much more subtle. And some don't make any sense at all — like highlighting your laugh lines to make them look less noticeable. (What?) Still, it works for Kim and we're not about to turn down her glam team's beauty advice.
Ahead, check out five of the most surprising beauty tricks to ever come out of the Kardashian camp.