Another day, another way to contour — amirite? Over the past few years, dozens of unique, and sometimes bizarre, methods have made the rounds online. There's clown contouring, lip contouring, heck, even boob contouring exists. Oh, and don't forget about the anti-contouring trend, strobing. In case you're not familiar, it calls upon highlighter to bring certain features forward, rather than sculpting products, which fake shadows to send features back, creating the chiseled effect.
Needless to say, some of these techniques are more feasible than others. The idea of sculpting your face like Kim K. can be overwhelming, so we're here to help with the basics. Contouring is an art in and of itself, but these tutorials help simplify it using a few simple techniques.
Click through our slideshow for a few videos that will make contouring easier than you thought.
