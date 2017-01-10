Did You Notice All The Boob Contouring At The Golden Globes?

Last night's award show saw a ton of colorful beauty looks and wonderfully accessorized dresses (and pantsuits!), but the most unexpected trend to steal the show? Contouring and highlighting — of the breasts. Blame all the plunging necklines if you'd like, but a few talented makeup artists got to show off just how seamlessly they can buff and blend makeup — this time well below the chin. (Proof that their artistry isn't done when they reach the jawline.)
Now, to be clear, this is nothing new. Celebs wear full-body makeup on the regular, but this year saw an uptick in stars and makeup artists being incredibly open about it, sharing images on social media and divulging the products they used to get there.
It may convince you to give it a go, or to to give your chest a little extra skin-care love before bed, or to pour another glass of wine as you sit back on the couch saying "see ya never, body contouring." The choice, as always, is up to you. Now check out all the looks ahead.