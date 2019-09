Did You Notice All The Boob Contouring At The Golden Globes?

Last night's award show saw a ton of colourful beauty looks and wonderfully accessorised dresses (and pantsuits!), but the most unexpected trend to steal the show? Contouring and highlighting — of the breasts. Blame all the plunging necklines if you'd like, but a few talented makeup artists got to show off just how seamlessly they can buff and blend makeup — this time well below the chin. (Proof that their artistry isn't done when they reach the jawline.)