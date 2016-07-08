THIS Is How Hollywood Gets Great Legs

We’ve all seen enough paparazzi shots of celebs at the gas station, at Target, and coming home from the gym to know that in their off hours, they're just like us. But when the same celebs hit a public event? Poof! The similarities vanish. Skin glows, hair is perfect, and their legs glisten. (Ours, for reasons unknown, have bruises, bug bites, and a less-than-even glow most of the summer.) That's why we asked celebrity makeup artist Fiona Stiles, who works with Jessica Alba, Chloë Grace Moretz, and Heidi Klum, to spill on the secret art of golden, elongated sun-kissed legs, sans sun or Photoshop.
Brass tacks: The trick to killer legs comes down a little makeup know-how — a touch of a full-coverage product can blur imperfections and create a little light-catching illumination. “Body makeup on the legs can hide a multitude of sins,” Stiles says. “It can add color and hide veins, razor burn, bruises, and mottled skin.” (This trick can also add dimension and glow to the shoulders, too.)
Of course, striking the right balance between healthy glow and overly strobed isn’t as easy as one might think. (Cue Amy Schumer’s "Celebrity Interview" sketch, in which her legs go from gold-toned to downright metallic.) Ahead, Stiles shares Hollywood’s recipe for nailing confidence-inducing power gams in a few easy steps.
