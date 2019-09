Golden Globes Fashion Truly Took The Plunge This Year (Literally)

As we know with the naked dress long may it live ), showing skin on the red carpet is nothing new. Still, this particular type of plunge is a little different from necklines we've spotted in the past. The bodice of the gown is structured, creating a streamlined V cut from the shoulders down to right above the bellybutton (where it's secured by a band or panel of some sort). It's daring, but also pretty structured and deliberate — thanks largely in part to "double double stick tape," as Kristen Bell, who sported an extremely low neckline at the Golden Globes last night, wrote on Instagram before the broadcast.