Golden Globes Fashion Truly Took The Plunge This Year (Literally)

The Golden Globes can bring about unexpected fashion choices, thanks to the annual event's sheer volume and range of the attendees. Also, as the first official award show of the year, it often sets the tone for red carpets to come, highlighting trends that'll emerge at the slew of Hollywood step-and-repeats over the next few months. Last year, we saw cape dresses take off. In 2017, there's already one clear frontrunner: the ultra-deep, plunging neckline.
As we know with the naked dress (long may it live), showing skin on the red carpet is nothing new. Still, this particular type of plunge is a little different from necklines we've spotted in the past. The bodice of the gown is structured, creating a streamlined V cut from the shoulders down to right above the bellybutton (where it's secured by a band or panel of some sort). It's daring, but also pretty structured and deliberate — thanks largely in part to "double double stick tape," as Kristen Bell, who sported an extremely low neckline at the Golden Globes last night, wrote on Instagram before the broadcast.
So, will the plunging necklace reach cape dress-levels of red-carpet saturation this season? Judging from the turnout at the Golden Globes, it's possible. Check out a trio of standout gowns from last night that made a pretty convincing case for this trend, ahead.