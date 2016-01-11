The Golden Globes Dress Trend That's About To Be Everywhere

Awards shows are where formal-dress trends get started. It's on the red carpet that you first get an idea which runway trends might actually become real-world staples; it's where peplums and pencil dresses first caught on before showing up on every other person at the bar. At the Golden Globes, we caught wind of the dress trend for 2016: Make room for the cape dress.
We've seen the superhero-inspired look before. But at this show, it seemed like everyone had their own take on the silhouette. Cate Blanchett covered up her shoulders in Givenchy high-low fringe, Jennifer Lopez kept it structured in Giambattista Valli, and Regina King nailed every single red-carpet pose in a more classical, sweeping white cape gown by Krikor Jabotian. This style proved to be above and beyond at the Golden Globes — and we foresee it making its mark in 2016. Ahead, see how six celebrities championed the dress that's about to be everywhere.
