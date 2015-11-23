Selena Gomez Reps This Year's Version Of The Peplum Dress

During red carpet season, the main trends that show up on celebs always manage to trickle down to us non-red carpet walkers. There was the peplum dress that basically defined 2013. Then, there was that high-low silhouette that became the go-to for both celebrities and normals. This year, no clear dress trend has really broken out...until now. During tonight's AMAs, Selena Gomez showed off the dress shape that you're going to spot at every single holiday party you'll go to this year. We're talking about the pencil dress.
Gomez, who will be performing at tonight's awards, rivaled the red carpet in a jaw-dropping, open-back sequined number of the same (albeit much more sparkly) hue. The dress is from Givenchy's spring '14 collection, although it wasn't exactly plucked straight from the runway. When we first saw it on the catwalk, look 26 had a longer, ankle-grazing cut and, instead of the pencil fit, the skirt was looser and more flowy. For the AMAs, Gomez cropped the hem closer to a midi length, giving it a formfitting finish.
If the ruby sequins weren't eye-catching enough, all it took was a pose change for Gomez to pack the final sartorial punch. The black tubing that outlines the halter neckline opens up in a low, low back, making for some dramatic posing.
The pencil silhouette isn't without precedent. At this year's Emmys, Maisie Williams, too, eschewed a floor-grazing gown in favor of a shorter, more playful hemline. And that longer-length, body-con shape has been Kim Kardashian's go-to for the past year. A fitted skirt that hits at the slimmer part of your calf can feel ladylike and elegant — but it's a whole lot more modern than the floor-dusting hemlines that tend to be the red-carpet norm. Plus, it's a length that's easy to run around in; no fidgeting with too-short hems or tripping over yourself in too-long ones. It's a win-win.
