Lili Reinhart Always Does These 5 Things — & You’ve Never Noticed

Lili Reinhart may be known as a classic beauty, but if you look closely, something else becomes apparent: She, along with her makeup team, has mastered the method of doing beauty the classic way. What exactly is it that makes her look as if she’s stepped right out of a Botticelli painting? It’s hair that’s worn with a deep side part and gentle swoop — and makeup that’s all about accentuating her natural features.
That means foregoing statement lipstick shades for ones that look like she could have been born with it, and playing up lashes to a point of believability instead of tacking on rows of brow-skimming falsies, to start. The end result is a study in timeless beauty (and a great jumping-off point when looking to create prom, graduation, wedding, and any other looks in which you’ll be heavily photographed).
See exactly how the Riverdale actress turns to subtle, unexpected tricks to achieve peak pretty, ahead.