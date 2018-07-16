All The Makeup You Should Be Buying From Target's Summer Flash Sale

If you need anything in a pinch, from ice trays to a gingham monokini, you know you can find it at Target. And, just in case you're short a few things for your rapidly approaching summer vacation or a low-key backyard BBQ you forgot you'd volunteered to host and Target beckons, you should take a second and swing through the makeup aisles, too.
From a $10 rose quartz setting spray that's as soothing is it is effective, to a liquid shimmer shadow that might just be a dupe of Stila's award-winning formula, the retailer's summer makeup selection is truly a can't-miss, especially considering the mega sale that's about to go down.
We've rounded up the best new makeup at Target in the slides ahead, because we know you're going to be there anyway...