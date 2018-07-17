Target Is Holding A Mega Online Sale On Amazon Prime Day — RIP, Everyone’s Wallets

Forget Black Friday. Amazon’s Prime Day deals are quickly becoming the year’s most anticipated super sale for Prime members. But another kid on the block is looking to capture some of Jeff Bezos’ cash: Target announced their own mega website sale with “no membership required.” Target is even hosting their one-day sale, today, on the same day as Prime Day. Our wallets are crying.
Are you out of your Korean snail mucus serum? Target will be discounting 25% off beauty and personal care products. Did you throw out your Juicero and want to make morning smoothies instead? Small kitchen appliances and cookware are on sale. Can’t stop think about those plus sign-printed bedsheets you saw on Instagram? Products from Target’s in-house home brands, like Opalhouse and Project 62, are a cool 30% off.
Advertisement
Additionally, you can save up to 30% on Google products, like the Google Home — which is, not coincidentally, one of Amazon’s biggest competitors.
Target is also touting the lack of membership requirements in its sale. Amazon’s deals are only available to Prime members, though new users can get a free Prime trial for a week in order to shop the sale. At Target’s sale, if you spend over $100, you can qualify for free six-month membership in their their same-day shipping program. Sign us right up!
Target’s sale is happening now, on July 17, and will run until midnight. This is where Amazon has the advantage: Prime Day kicks off on July 16 at 3 p.m. EST and runs until midnight on July 17, giving you extra time to shop its limited quantity Lightning Deals. Set the alarm on your Amazon Echo, Google Home, Apple HomePod, or iOS Siri-enabled device, and get those credit card numbers ready. Those Kindles aren’t going to buy themselves.
Advertisement