Can't Wait For Amazon Prime Day? Go For These Google Deals Now

Amazon isn't the only tech company celebrating July with major sales. Although it's hard to beat Prime Day's massive markdowns across categories — from home goods to Echo devices — Google is coming pretty close with some impressive deals on its own line of gadgets.
The tech giant is offering sales on almost all of its devices, from the Google Home Mini to the Pixel 2. If you're torn between Alexa and the Google Assistant, this might be a good opportunity to try one of each. Although Amazon has not announced all of its Alexa sales, the Echo Show is currently on sale and you can bet more savings will be unveiled during the actual Prime event, from 3 p.m. on July 16 to 3 a.m. on July 18.
Ahead a full breakdown of the Google sale happening now and where to get them. Keep in mind: Just like Prime Day, these deals won't last for long: You can only get the savings from now through July 17.