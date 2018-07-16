6 Survival Tips You Need To Know Before Shopping This Amazon Prime Day

Amazon Prime Day has a lot in common with Black Friday: The main course — incredible deals on a wide range of products — is accompanied by a less desirable side serving of stress. While there isn’t the same in-store shopping frenzy associated with its November equivalent, Prime Day can feel just as (virutally) hectic. Chalk it up to the constantly dropping deals, countdown clocks, and limited stock.
However, as any seasoned shopper knows, you can easily save big when you have a strong game plan going in. The same is true of Prime Day: If you can identify the deals you want before they go live, your chances of getting them are much greater.
Ahead, the must-know hacks that will help you not only find the products you want, but also track them, and save even more than the discounted sticker price.
Note: We will continue updating this piece in the days leading up to Amazon Prime Day, on July 16.