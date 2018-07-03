All The Amazon Prime Day Deals Starting Now

It's official: Amazon has confirmed that Prime Day 2018 will take place over the course of 36 hours, beginning at 3 p.m. on July 16 and ending at 3 a.m. on July 18. As, Amazon cheekily calls out in its press release, this is "Prime Day (and a half)".
Prime Day is not only longer this year (2017's deals lasted 30 hours), it's also bigger than ever before. The blockbuster sales event will include discounts at the Amazon-owned Whole Foods for the first time (save an extra 10% on sale items), as well as 50% more deals on Amazon devices (expect major savings on Alexa-enabled products) and double the number of standout Spotlight Deals.
Amazon is also turning Prime Day into a release day: Third-party brands will reportedly "unbox" exclusive new products on the site, including toys and Alexa-enabled devices.
While the Prime Day "sneak peek" won't launch on the Amazon app until July 9, there are major deals on membership services and Amazon products you can get now. Ahead, a look at all the savings kicking off today, just in time to join the full slate of Fourth of July sales.
