Amazon Announced More Prime Day Deals For Whole Foods Shoppers

Every year we look forward to Prime Day like many small children look forward to Christmas morning. We suppose the fact that we are as eager for internet deals as some kids are for toys is a sign that we're officially adults, and we're fine with that. This year, we're feeling especially grown up because we're ecstatic that the Prime Day deals will also apply to one of our biggest expenses, groceries. Amazon recently announced that Prime Day deals will be coming to Whole Foods Market for the very first time.
Prime Day 2018 will last a total of 36 hours, starting at 3 p.m. on July 16 and ending at 3 a.m. on July 18. During store hours that fall any time in that day and a half, Prime members will be able to find deals at their local Whole Foods location. According to Amazon, hundreds of sale items will be marked down an additional 10 percent at the grocery chain. Prime members will also see "deep discounts on select popular products."
If you're not already squealing with excitement, this additional Prime Day perk should do the trick. Amazon just announced that Prime Members who spend $10 or more on a single in-store purchase at Whole Foods anytime between Wednesday, July 11 and Tuesday, July 17 will get a $10 credit added to their Prime accounts. The $10 can go toward any purchase made during Prime Day 2018.
To take advantage of the Prime Day deals Whole Foods, simply download the Whole Foods Market app. With the app, customers can scan Prime codes to start saving. Since Amazon purchased Whole Foods Market back in June 2017, the online retail giant has given Prime members many special discounts at the grocery chain and even introduced free two-hour grocery delivery to Prime members across the country. However, this is the first time Prime Day Deals will apply to shopping at Whole Foods. That's a good way to make grown-ups feel seriously giddy.
