Amazon Just Expanded Its Free Two-Hour Delivery From Whole Foods

Update: In February, Whole Foods and Amazon announced that they would begin testing a two-hour grocery delivery service for Prime Members. The service was initially launched in four markets including Austin, TX; Dallas, TX; Cincinnati, OH; and Virginia Beach, VA. Today, it was announced that the service, which is made possible by Prime Now, will expand to Los Angeles, CA. Starting this morning, Prime members around the greater Los Angeles area can order Whole Foods groceries including fresh produce, meat and seafood, locally sourced items, and more through Prime Now and have them delivered to their doors in two hours. The service will be available to Prime members in L.A., Orange County, Santa Monica, San Clemente, Pasadena, Yorba Linda, and other areas near by.
This story was originally published on February 8, 2018.
Amazon and Wholes Foods just announced that two-hour delivery on groceries from Whole Foods Market is here. If you’ve ever made it halfway through a recipe only to realize you forgot a key ingredient, this service is for you. If you’ve ever gotten a sudden intense craving for your grandma's famous lasagna but don't want to take a break from your Netflix binge to go out and get the fixings, this service is for you, too. Now, in under two hours, you can get the groceries you need delivered right to your door.
According to Whole Foods and Amazon's recent announcement, the speedy delivery is made possible by Prime Now, and it's available for free for Prime members. Today, the service became available in a few markets including Austin, TX; Dallas, TX; Cincinnati, OH; and Virginia Beach, VA. You may be disappointed if you don't live in any of those areas, but don't worry because Amazon and Whole Foods have not forgotten you. The companies promise the service will be expanded across the U.S. this year.
If you do live in one of the few lucky areas, however, there's plenty for you to order with the service. Starting today, Prime customers in Austin, Dallas, Cincinnati, and Virginia Beach can get pantry staples, bakery items, flowers, and fresh foods delivered to their homes. That's right, unlike some other major delivery services, Prime Now will deliver produce, meat, and seafood. Select alcohol will also be available for delivery. Cheers to that!
If you're in the middle of making a meal and you need backup ingredients as soon as possible, delivery within one hour will also be available on orders of $35 or more. This extra quick delivery option costs $7.99.
Prime Now delivery of Whole Foods products is only available from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. so don't try to use it for your late night cravings because you will be disappointed.
