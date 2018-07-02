Ring In The Fourth Of July With These Incredible Tech Sales

Ready your BBQs, break out your star spangled flip flops, and dust off your boogie boards, folks. The Fourth of July is almost here.
Although the midweek holiday is less than ideal for those of us who don't get Thursday and Friday off, we hope you can find solace in these sweet holiday tech deals so that you can at least look at photos of a beach even if you can't get to one IRL.
Ahead, the perfect fan for combatting the heat, a blender for making holiday-themed drinks, and laptop and TV discounts aplenty. Some deals last all summer long, and others only through the week, so act fast if you want to cash in.