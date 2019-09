Twitter Has A Lot Of Feelings About This $400 WiFi-Enabled Juicer

Yesterday, Bloomberg published a piece about Juicero , which it explains was one of last year's most highly funded gadget startups in Silicon Valley. Chances are, you've heard about the device, which some have called the Keurig of juicing , because it's been in the news quite a bit over the past several month. Juice bars using the $400 smart juicers have been set up in Southern California locations of Whole Foods , and Oprah even recently bought one for every cast and crew member of Wrinkle In Time as a wrap gift. Just this past weekend, Katy Perry posted a video of herself cooling off with a carrot juice from the Juicero pop-up juicing station at Coachella. Unfortunately, one of the main points discussed in the recent Bloomberg piece about Juicero is that the juice inside the packs that go into this $400 machine can actually be squeezed out by hand, which some might say renders the expensive device obsolete. Bloomberg even went so far as to make a video demonstrating the methods. Take a look: