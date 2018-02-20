You know those people who can mix and match different styles and prints, but always manage to look effortlessly put together? It's an art. But if you think it's tricky to pull off with your wardrobe, it's even tougher to nail the whole polished-yet-quirky thing when it comes to your apartment. Target's newly-announced home brand, Opalhouse, which debuts in stores and online on April 8, aims to make creating a cohesive look a no-brainer — and with most items priced under $30, even if you have a few swings and misses, it's no big deal.