Target Just Released More Info On Its New Modern Line & We Can't Wait For The Launch

It's normal to get a little sad when fall rolls around. After all, it brings cooler weather and more items to check off your to-do list. You're not going to be spending as much time hanging out in your avocado pool floatie, sipping a frosé. (Just us? Well, we need to get it out of our system.)
But there's a silver lining to sweater weather. Every year, the home-decor trends turn from bright and tropical to moody and textured, which gives us an excuse to add a few new items to cozy up our apartments.
This means Target's new Project 62 collection, on which we first reported back in July, couldn't come at a better time. It launches on September 19, 2017 (kind of hard to believe that's in a month), and Target has just released new lookbook photos of the modern offerings, full of jewel tones, copper, and simple, clean lines.
The collection's name was inspired by Target's history. "1962 was a big year," says Project 62's website. "Modernist design hit its peak and moved into homes across the country. And in Minnesota, Target was born — with the revolutionary idea to celebrate design for all. Project 62 embodies this legacy with a collection of modern pieces new and only at Target."
You'll be able to find the brand in stores and at Target.com very soon — and, yep, we can't wait either. See the new photos, ahead.