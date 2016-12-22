Decorating your apartment is nothing if not a lesson in coping with FOMO. How many times have you styled that one corner of your space — you know the one, the corner with the good light — to the point where you think it's Instagram-ready. Then you see a friend of a friend’s apartment snap pop up in your feed, and instead of copying the same old design blog go-to's, he did something new and inspired. And it makes you wonder, Why didn’t I think of that?



Ahead, we’ve rounded up 10 of the top trends from the past year, and we’re here to say: no more! No more compulsive liking, competitive posting, or comprehensive social media makeovers to try to Get The Look! everyone else has already got. In the New Year, we'll be avoiding these design choices, because doing what everyone else has already done to death is no way to live. Here’s to a more personal and original 2017 — influence be damned!

