11 Essential Frosé Cocktails From Around The Country

What is frosé? You may as well ask: What is summer? Because a frozen rosé slushie is a summer essential. Or, at least, it was the official drink of summer 2016 — according to Bon Appétit. And since the trend first stormed the warm-weather sipping scene, it doesn't appear to have lost much (or any) traction for all ensuing seasons.
Summer is officially here and the chilly pink beverage is everywhere — from rooftop bars to boozy brunches and peppered across outdoor restaurant patios. Shots of these frosted glasses, complete with flower petals and pastel straws, are plastered across our Instagram feeds (#frosé) and our favorite restaurant's happy hour menus.
Instead of whipping up our own at home, we decided to round up eleven spots serving the specialty across the country — and also to potentially plan a summer road trip? Scroll ahead to check out our hit list of the frostiest frosés.