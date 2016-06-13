When we were kids, there was no better summertime treat than a Slurpee. The best way to cool off after a long, sunny day playing outside was slurpin’ down a slushie in your favorite flavor — cherry for the win. But as grown-ups, it’s hard to get the same kick out of the simple pleasure of a slushie — until now. Frosé brings together your favorite hot-weather refreshment from childhood with that iconic pink summertime wine. Best of all, this grown-up slushie is beyond easy to make.
Bon Appétit senior food editor Rick Martinez created frosé — which is the cutest name ever. He suggests choosing a full-bodied and bold rosé for this particular recipe, because the wine can lose some of its flavor when it freezes. The best part? The whole process only takes about 30 minutes, and then you just have to blitz it in a blender. Get the full recipe here.
If you can't wait to try this adult slushie, we say go for it. Slurp away just like back in the day. (Glamour)
