When we were kids, there was no better summertime treat than a slush puppy. But as grown-ups, it’s hard to get the same kick out of the simple pleasure of a slushie — until now. Frosé brings together your favourite hot-weather refreshment from childhood with that iconic pink summertime wine. Best of all, this grown-up slushie is beyond easy to make.
Bon Appétit senior food editor Rick Martinez created frosé. He suggests choosing a full-bodied and bold rosé for this particular recipe, because the wine can lose some of its flavour when it freezes. The best part? The whole process only takes about 30 minutes, and then you just have to blitz it in a blender. Get the full recipe here.
