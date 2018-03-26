Frosé Can Now Be Enjoyed By The Pint

Way back in 2016, when we first discovered the existence of frosé — that is, frozen rosé wine, obviously — we were convinced our lives had peaked. How could we ever find another frozen treat that would top this refreshing and boozy one? Well, instead of trying to top it, Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams, simply decided to expand on its brilliance. Two years later, there's a frozen dessert that actually matches the perfection of frosé.
As part of its 2018 spring line of new ice cream flavors, Jeni's recently introduced Frosé Sorbet, which means frosé fanatics can now eat the boozy frozen treat by the pint. Unlike classic frosé, which is more like a rosé slushie, Jeni's new sorbet is for snacking with a spoon. Or, if you're looking to have a little extra fun, it could be scooped into a glass and topped with a heavy pour of your favorite rosé, creating a rosé float of sorts.
According to it's label, Frosé Sorbet is meant to mimic the taste of a rosé sangria, and to achieve that effect, it's made with an assortment of fruits including pear, strawberry, and watermelon. We had a chance to try out the sorbet, and let us tell you, it does indeed taste extremely fruity. Upon first bite, strawberry is the most prominent flavor — it actually almost tastes kind of like a strawberry Starburst. As you eat more, however, the rosé and other fruits definitely come through. The fact that the Frosé Sorbet is so strawberry forward makes total sense because it's made with a rosé from Peregrine Ranch in Sonoma Valley, which is said to have strong notes of strawberry.
Besides possessing both the ability to cool you off and booze you up, Jeni's Frosé Sorbet has something else going for it. Let's face it, the treat is downright adorable. Just looking at the pint's color combination of pink and teal makes us feel like it's finally summer, and the millennial pink shade of the sorbet itself is ripe for Instagram posting. Basically, Frosé Sorbet has all the things that made us fall head over heels in love with frosé in 2016, with the added bonus that we can get pints of it sent right to our door with a single mouse click.
