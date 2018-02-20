Skip navigation!
Get A First Look At Target's Shiny New Home Line, Opalhouse
Caroline Stanley
Feb 20, 2018
Food & Drinks
8 Last-Minute Ways To Win Any Super Bowl Party
Caroline Stanley
Jan 25, 2018
Travel
The Most Romantic Way To See Paris? It's On A Boat.
Caroline Stanley
Dec 29, 2017
29Rooms
Planned Parenthood Is Taking Over Hollywood — & She's The Re...
If you're just as passionate about must-see TV as you are women's rights, then Caren Spruch might have your dream job. As the the Director of Arts &
by
Caroline Stanley
Work & Money
How To Run A Successful Business... In Between Classes
There are three things you need to know about Alexandra Chang: First, she launched her own clothing line and website, The Zeitgeist, before she was old
by
Caroline Stanley
US News
Freedom Is Ringing: 29 Photographers Show Us The REAL America
In 2017, the American dream no longer looks as it once did. Fundamental values like free speech and freedom of religion have been called into question.
by
Caroline Stanley
Chicago
Inspiring Career Advice From A Real-Life Alien Hunter
Global event series Genius premieres Tuesday, April 25th at 9/8c, on National Geographic. Learn more at natgeotv.com/genius. To celebrate this
by
Caroline Stanley
Tech
Activia's New Campaign Is A MAJOR Win For Girls Who Code
It's just over a week since the Super Bowl, but we still have commercials on the brain. As brands like Honda, Airbnb, and Budweiser proved, making a
by
Caroline Stanley
Work & Money
Exclusive: Sheryl Sandberg Is The Warrior America Needs Right Now...
It's no secret that President Trump and many of his GOP counterparts would love to "defund" Planned Parenthood. In fact, cutting off federal funds to the
by
Caroline Stanley
Home
Please Let Me Live In The Anthropologie Catalog
Every year, without fail, right around this time I start thinking more and more about sprucing up my apartment for the colder months ahead. (Hey, if
by
Caroline Stanley
Fitness
This Street-Fighting Teen Is #GirlPower Goals
It's one thing to be 15 years old with a second-degree black belt in Taekwondo. However, taking your martial arts training to a rural village in India,
by
Caroline Stanley
Travel
12 Amazing Places Most Millennials Will NEVER See
The world is full of magical hidden wonders. Need proof? The talented team at Atlas Obscura spent the past five years working on a gorgeous, 480-page book
by
Caroline Stanley
Home
This Under-$1 Million Gem Is Your NYC Dream Home
I can't recall the first time I heard someone at Refinery29 whispering about The Baxter Project, but I do remember how delighted I was when I searched the
by
Caroline Stanley
Body
Please Stop Fat-Shaming My Baby
This story was originally published on July 28, 2015. The first time someone fat-shamed my daughter, it made me laugh. We were standing on the subway
by
Caroline Stanley
Home
These Real-Life Roommate Confessions Will Make You Cringe
For most of us, roommates are a non-negotiable part of our 20s. But living with someone and all of their quirks, is tricky — whether it's a friend, your
by
Caroline Stanley
Hair
Why Is The
New York Times
Hair-Shaming Moms?
There were a lot of things about becoming a mom that stressed me out: Would I be able to balance a demanding job with my new responsibilities at home? How
by
Caroline Stanley
Home
Scott Disick Is Flipping His Bachelor Pad For Millions More In Me...
Update: Damn Disick, back at it again with the house flipping. The former Kardashian associate and current extremely rich person is moving on from a
by
Caroline Stanley
Home
This Sunny Bungalow Is An L.A. It Girl's Dream
When you're the CEO and founder of a trendy new home brand, people expect you to have some impressive digs. Parachute's Ariel Kaye knows this pressure
by
Caroline Stanley
Home
Peep Inside Anne Hathaway's $33 Million Former Digs
Hold on to your tiaras, Princess Mia fans. We have some big news: The sprawling, five bedroom, six-and-a-half bath apartment where Anne Hathaway lived in
by
Caroline Stanley
Home
20 Under-$10 Buys You NEED From Ikea
We all love Ikea because it's so damn affordable. And yet, the amount of money we drop when we shop there can be truly astounding. A quick trip to pick up
by
Caroline Stanley
Travel
5 Incredible Trips To Add To Your Bucket List
Earlier this year, we told you about a few amazing places that we thought you should check out in 2016. Then, we teamed up with our friends over at
by
Caroline Stanley
Home
Ikea's Glorious New Collection Is A Minimalist's Dream
You've probably never heard of Ingegerd Råman, but thanks to her simple, timeless pieces, the Swedish glass and ceramic designer is a big deal in the
by
Caroline Stanley
Home
Which Kardashian Kid Lives Closest To Mama Kris?
Kris Jenner sits at the helm of one of the most powerful families in America. Her six-bedroom, eight-bathroom Calabasas mansion — just one of the L.A.
by
Caroline Stanley
Home
We ALL Need This Bizarre Inflatable House-Shaped Bed
There's nothing worse than having someone sleeping on air mattress smack dab in the middle of your apartment. Nothing. Even if it's one of your good
by
Caroline Stanley
Tech
Chrissy Teigen Is Revealing The Truths No One Talks About
Until very recently, I couldn't have told you much about Chrissy Teigen. I knew she was a famous model. I knew she was married to John Legend. I knew she
by
Caroline Stanley
Home
These Unmarried Sisters Created Their Own Version Of Happily Ever...
During the summer months in Alekhovshchina, a small village in Russia, the sun doesn't set until after midnight. That's just one of the reasons the photos
by
Caroline Stanley
Home
Peek Inside Alexis Bledel's $1.3 Million Brooklyn Heights Penthouse
You're a long way from Stars Hollow, Rory. The New York Post reports that Gilmore Girls star Alexis Bledel and her husband, Mad Men actor Vincent
by
Caroline Stanley
Home
Peek Inside Adam Levine & Behati Prinsloo's $5.5 Million Soho Loft
Now that Behati Prinsloo and Adam Levine have a kid on the way, it appears that they're planning to upgrade from their one-bedroom loft to a more
by
Caroline Stanley
Home
Chris Hemsworth's New Malibu Mansion Is Just As Gorgeous He Is
If you were heartbroken over the idea of Chris Hemsworth and his wife, Elsa Pataky, moving back to Australia, we have some good news: They're not giving
by
Caroline Stanley
Home
Zaha Hadid, The "Lady Gaga Of Architecture," Dies At 65
The BBC reports that Zaha Hadid — one of the world's most famous architects — has died unexpectedly at age 65, following a heart attack. The first
by
Caroline Stanley
