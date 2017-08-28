How To Run A Successful Business… In Between Classes

What do you think is the biggest misconception other young women have about launching a business?

"I think a lot of young women (and people in general) believe that they need to have every single aspect of their business figured out prior to launching it. Although you absolutely need to design a business plan and conduct market research, you'll still have to improvise along the way. For example, some products you initially thought might appeal to customers may actually be less popular than an item that was not expected to gain as much traction. Overall, if you’re a young entrepreneur just starting out, you definitely will not know everything. I’m still learning every single day, and the key is to adapt to change. Also, always be willing to try new things, and if something isn’t working, figure out why, and take it in a different direction."