Which Kardashian Kid Lives Closest To Mama Kris?

Kris Jenner sits at the helm of one of the most powerful families in America. Her six-bedroom, eight-bathroom Calabasas mansion — just one of the L.A. homes she currently owns — is the Kardashian-Jenner clan's home base, at least when cameras are rolling. It seems like her kids are always there, hanging around. (You know, when they're not full-on crashing with her.) But in the rare moments the reality stars do disperse to their respective homes, have you ever wondered how far away they are from the mothership? Trulia did the legwork to figure it out.
While it's not surprising that Kris' favorite child, Kim, currently lives the closest to her mom (after months of living with her), we didn't realize that Kendall's two-bedroom apartment was so far removed from the rest of the family's digs. Meanwhile, Kylie, who moved into her own $2.7 million Calabasas McMansion last summer, is just a short drive away. And, Kourtney and Khloé's homes (which are seriously stunning, if you haven't taken a peek inside) are just around the corner, too.
As for Rob, we're glad to see he even made an appearance on the infographic. But when you remember who paid for his house, the close proximity to Kris makes a lot of sense.
