What is Rob Kardashian's biggest problem? According to his sisters Kim and Khloé, it's his mom.



In a new teaser for Sunday's premiere of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Kim and Khloé are calling out Kris Jenner for being too hands-on with their little brother.



"You should not be paying for your son that is almost 30 years old to buy a house," Kim tells Kris in the clip. Khloé's words are a bit harsher: "Drop him. Cut the cord."



But, Mama Jenner isn't quite ready to let go, and tells her daughters they can judge her, but they should probably think twice before they do. As Jenner explains, "You all have to have somebody to blame and criticize instead of saying, 'What's the problem?'"



Unfortunately, Kim has an answer to that question that her mom really doesn't appreciate: "The problem is you!" she yells.



"All of you can fuck off," Jenner shoots back, before noting, "I've seen you guys through so much shit that you do that I have to fucking put up with."



Jenner doesn't hold back providing examples, calling out Kim, "I'm married for 72 days, really? That was normal," whose face makes it clear she's not happy about that dig.



In the end, Jenner has the final word on Rob. "You guys can do anything you want and it's okay, and I'm supposed to accept it all," she says, "And I'm going to do the same thing for him, so stop judging me!"



See how this awkward dinner plays out when season 12 of Keeping Up With the Kardashians premieres on E!, Sunday, May 1.



