Kylie Jenner Is Selling Her Home For $3.9 Million

UPDATE: Trulia reports that Kylie Jenner has listed her Calabasas house for $3.9 million. She bought it back in 2015 for $2.6 million.
This post was originally published on February 24, 2015.
Not a lot of 17-year-olds can call themselves homeowners. But, then again, not a lot of teenagers grew up on reality TV and have hefty paychecks and endorsement deals coming in left and right. While you've been toiling away at your 9-to-5 in hopes of being able to someday make a down payment, TMZ reports that Kylie Jenner has gone and purchased her very own $2.7 million home. Just. Like. That. Life ain't fair, is it? Remember those classmates who were so eager to show off the Mercedes that mommy and daddy bought them? Well, buying a house — with your own money, no less — pretty much blows that out of the water. Slow clap for baby Jenner.
The 4,800-square-foot Calabasas house comes complete with five bedrooms, five and half bathrooms, a 3-car garage, a pool, and plenty of top-notch features, like a custom sound system in every room. (We're betting the house will feature more than a few pool parties.) It's also conveniently located, with Khloe, Kourtney, and Kris' homes close by — and Kim and Kanye not far away in neighboring Hidden Hills. That's a lot of Kardashian-Jenners packed into one section of L.A. Click through to peek the youngest sibling's brand new digs.
